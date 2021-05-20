BUSINESS

OCP and BAFRA to strengthen food safety practices

May 16, 2021
Yangchen Lhamo To strengthen the protection of consumers from unsafe food, the Office of Consumer Protection (OCP) and Bhutan Agriculture and Food Regulatory Authority (BAFRA) signed a memorandum of understanding…

DHI BizAp Initiates Digital Skill-up Freelancing

May 10, 2021
Knowing Intellectual Property Rights

May 2, 2021
Celebrating World Intellectual Property Day 26 April 2021

April 25, 2021
Third edition of Jabchor investment platform

April 25, 2021
POLITICS

New Gelephu Thrompon to focus on progressive change

May 16, 2021
Home Minister Dasho Sherab Gyeltshen Resigns

May 10, 2021
ENVIRONMENT

Environment Opinion

Solar panels can be the new hot tool

May 16, 2021
The necessities of energy saving has become a crucial issues all over the world, every one of us be it be government or private entrepreneurs, are in the process of…

Environment Latest News

Two new species of snails discovered from Bhutan

May 10, 2021
Environment Latest News

Ossey bypass road to complete by mid-June

April 18, 2021
Environment Latest News

White-bellied Herons Declining in Bhutan

April 5, 2021
Environment Latest News

Ensuring access to food and natural resources by 2040

April 5, 2021
EDITORIAL

Public transport: The answer to Thimphu’s nightmarish traffic jams

May 16, 2021
The problem of road traffic is getting nastier day by day in big cities of Bhutan, especially in Thimphu. In modern life we have to face with many problems one…

Editorial

Setting up a humble precedence?

May 10, 2021
In what it could be the first time in the history of Bhutanese politics, a very high profile personal resigning from the post of minister is a gesture of humble…

OPINION

Education Opinion

Once upon a time by the Paa-chhu..

May 16, 2021
Opinion

Traffic congestion has become a scourge in Thimphu

May 10, 2021
Latest News Opinion

Solar and electric cars must be encouraged

May 2, 2021
Latest News Opinion

We are successful in conservation of our monuments?

April 25, 2021
